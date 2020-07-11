Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is to endorse and ask citizens of Victoria County to vote and support David Hagan for Tax Assessor-Collector.
The 2020 election and who we put into office as our governing officials is more important and will have more impact than any other election in my lifetime.
I am asking citizens to please turn out and vote and use your sphere of influence to elect solid, common sense moral men and women to all contested elections from national offices to our local government officials. There are those with a desire to destroy America as we know it. I have never seen the craziness that is occurring currently in this country . What is right is wrong and what is wrong is right.
We are fortunate in America to be able to determine our direction by a vote instead of a coup. It is time to be like Travis at the Alamo and draw a line in the sand. You are going to stand on one side or the other. Please vote for those who stand for our Constitution and Godly principles.
David Hagan is that kind of a man. He is a strong fiscal conservative whose only interest is to serve his customers, you the citizens of Victoria County. I ask for you to help me elect David Hagan Tax Assessor Collector.
Gordon Harris, Inez
