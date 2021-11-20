Editor, the Advocate:
Thanksgiving is our response to the goodness and graciousness of almighty God. It is to be a daily act of worship as our lives express to God an attitude of gratitude. Truly God is the source of life and what we have. Psalm 100 tells us how to give thanks unto the Lord. “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord and all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord he is God: it is he that has made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise: be thankful unto Him and bless His name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and His truth endureth to all generations.”
We see many deep truths about our relationship to God from this Psalm. We should thank God without being forced or even reminded. Many people are inconsiderate or un-thoughtful. Stop and think of all God’s blessings to you, then give thanks unto Him. I have found in life if you are not thanking the Lord then your attitude in life is complaining all the time.
Where does complaining take you? Down a dead-end street of bitterness, depression, and sadness. And who needs that kind of a life? Living and serving the Lord should be a delight of the soul. Jesus said, “I have come to give you life” and for you have His saving resurrected life to the overflowing. Now that is why we should live with thankfulness all the time.
Our life should be a heart of love, praise, and thanksgiving to Father, Son and Holy Spirit 24/7. All things work together for the good to those who love God and are called according to his purpose. The purpose is for us to be divine reflectors of Jesus Christ the Holy image of God Himself. When we are born into the heavenly family by spiritual birth, we are going to reflect the image of the life that we are reborn with, the life of Jesus in us.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
