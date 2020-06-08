Editor, the Advocate:
George Floyd was not someone who should be honored. He was a felon who had spent years of quality time at the Huntsville Hilton for his conviction for a home invasion in which he threatened a pregnant woman by pressing a handgun into her swollen belly. After leaving prison, he honored Minneapolis with his presence where he evidently continued his criminal ways. He died resisting arrest for passing counterfeit currency. Had he not resisted; he would be alive today – as would the dozen people who died as a result of the terrorists who rioted in protest of his death.
Instead of honoring Floyd, look instead to Patrick Underwood, a Federal Protective Services officer who was shot to death in Oakland, CA during the rioting there. He was guarding the federal building when a van pulled up and someone inside fired on the guards in front of the building. There have been protest marches around the world for Floyd. Has anyone seen a vigil or protest march demanding justice for Officer Underwood in Houston or Austin – or Victoria? Anybody holding a sign on Navarro asking drivers to honk their horns to honor the life of Officer Underwood? Yeah, that’s what I thought. Oh, by the way, Officer Patrick Underwood was a black man. The silence about his death makes me believe that Black Felon’s Lives Matter.
Make no mistake. The rioters, the arsonists, the looters who have been devastating cities around the country are not honoring the life of George Floyd. They’re terrorists as surely as if they were spawned in the middle east. Look at Minneapolis where the police couldn’t even protect their precinct station from arsonists. Look at Minneapolis where citizens are on their own and cannot depend on police to protect them or their property during a riot. Look at Minneapolis and understand the Second Amendment guarantee of the right of citizens to bear arms is essential. Hint, it ain’t about deer hunting. On a day like today in Victoria, when seconds count, the police are minutes away. On days when civil authority breaks down like Minneapolis experienced last week, when seconds count, the police may indeed be hours away.
Carl Bankston, Victoria
