Editor, the Advocate:
Congratulations to activist editor Keith Kohn on the masterfully edited, well-orchestrated Viewpoints page of 5.5.23. He likes that word, “activist.” Perhaps it’s useful in both directions. At right of page, his own column singling out negatively by name two conservative candidates in the school board election. They being guilty of accepting campaign donations from folks associated with conservative organizations. In a country flooded with money donated to all levels of public office by global progressive liberal mega-rich activist George Soros and his myriad of activist organizations, monies from the conservative side apparently threaten democracy. On left of Page two convenient well-placed letters praising incumbent Mrs. Keeling who opposed Mr. Jones, one subject of Kohn’s column; and one letter with the now typical name-calling of Mr. Jones as an implied fascist. And not mentioned but in the background the Advocate’s own frequently appearing liberal “guest” columnist Lee Keeling, spouse of the well-praised Mrs. Keeling.
Of course there’s more, the one-third page with five columns by none other than the activist county Democratic Party chairman. His column also stinks of name calling — bigots if you don’t agree with his opinion on library content issues. He mentions “hyper-partisan” divides, clearly implying such divides are the fault of those who disagree with him and his view. He denounces politics of fear from others while he himself declares chaos in the schools if votes change the incumbency. Excellent editorial strategy to hold the two columns and print this page the day before election. Maximum damage. The liberal playbook.
Is it any wonder we as a nation are “hyper-partisan?” I dumbly wanna ask you editors, “Have you no shame?” But of course you don’t, that’s how you scheme to win elections. Woodrow Wilson Wagner declares “democracy requires constant vigilance.” Vigilance indeed for on that single biased page liberal columnists, editors, chairman, lecturer and letter writers prowl about like roaring lions seeking whom they may devour.
Steve Fiedler, Victoria