Editor, the Advocate:
The opinion of Mr. Henderson, in his guest column in the Advocate on March 27 regarding rural hospitals managing the COVID-19 cases is noble but concerning: These patients can deteriorate rapidly and require very sophisticated ventilator Modes and techniques beyond the training of most rural doctors. Ventilators are not treatment but rather support and if not managed in an appropriate way can result in worsening lung injury, morbidity, and mortality. These patients are a challenge even for most skilled critical care specialists.
The smaller hospitals have the appropriate critical care ventilators so the problem would most likely be the shortage of lung and critical care specialists. The patients often can’t be oxygenated even with best of techniques and need heart and/or lung bypass machines and may die despite our efforts and resources. Ultimately, the problem may be more than we as a society and civilization can manage as effectively and timely as would be needed to save lives and suffering.
Obviously with patients outnumbering our capabilities poor outcomes are not unexpected and unfortunate. That’s not to understate this disaster but it is sobering when nature humbles our efforts and capabilities, putting us in our place. What we lack is time. We will overcome this but at a cost.
There’s no perfect answer but having a hospital and a ventilator is not enough without the necessary personnel.
Robin Adams, Victoria
