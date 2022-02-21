Editor, the Advocate:
I support Heidi Easley as Victoria County Clerk. She has done a great job in her previous two terms and I personally would like to see her continue with her third term and more.
My father-in-law, longtime County Clerk of Victoria County for over 50 years Val Huvar, was impressed with her excellent work ethic and drive. She worked in his office for many years and has the experience and knowledge that Victoria County needs.
Please join me in supporting Heidi Easley for County Clerk at the polls. Thank you very much.
Karen Huvar, Victoria
