Editor, the Advocate:
The most endangered building in Texas is about to be demolished! It is the 120-year-old Luther Hotel in Palacios, on the Texas Gulf Coast.
Our peaceful little town of less than 5,000 people is about to lose the centerpiece of our heritage tourism, the living symbol of our past, and one of the last vintage seaside hotels on the Texas coast.
The Ed Rachal Foundation, from Corpus Christi, signed papers in mid-September to purchase the property with the provision that the sale is not final until the owner family demolishes the building. The Foundation is not interested in Restoration.
Readers can help in three ways:
- Google “Save the Luther” and on the resultant Change.org, sign the petition. (NOTE: Do NOT contribute money. We only need your signature.)
- Ask the Rachal Foundation to reconsider its opposition to restoration, or sell or lease the property to others who will restore it.
Board of Directors, Ed Rachal Foundation
555 N. Carancahua, St. #700, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
361-881-9040 info@edrachal.org
- Ask the owners’ lawyer to share information about other offers and to allow preservation professionals to evaluate the current status of the building and to estimate the cost of restoration.
Welder Leshin, Attorneys at Law
One Shoreline Plaza, 800 N. Shoreline Blvd. Suite 300, N Tower
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
361-561-8000
Attorney Richard L. Leshin, rleshin@welderleshin.com
C. Murphy, Palacios