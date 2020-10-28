Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is in reply to Carl Bankston’s letter in the Advocate Oct. 21. I would suggest Mr. Bankston change the channel on the TV and listen to something other than rightwing talk radio. Perhaps he would get a different perspective. In other words, get the Democratic perspective from actual Democrats, not the biased version he obviously listens to.
Here is the Democratic plan for America:
1. Good affordable health care for everyone, not just those who can afford it.
2. Early childhood education for every child so that many of our youth who today are caught up in crime can get the education necessary to get a job and earn a living, thereby going to work every day instead of to jail.
3. An infrastructure plan to provide American jobs that cannot be outsourced while reducing our dependency on foreign energy sources.
4. Checks on gun purchases, ensuring that everyone who wants to own a gun can, but making sure criminals and the mentally unstable cannot purchase a weapon to go on a killing spree.
5. Not defunding the police, but restructuring the money going to police departments to train first responders who can intervene and perhaps prevent a more serious situation from becoming reality.
6. Tightening our borders through humane laws that do not tear children from their parents’ arms to scare immigrants from coming to America.
7. Restoring alliances with other countries to combat issues such as global warming, which is clearly already impacting our environment.
8. Letting our enemies on the world stage know we won't put up with their attempts to interfere with our democracy, thus returning our country to one that is respected in the world and looked up to for the leadership we used to enjoy. And...
9. Setting the example of respect and dignity among ourselves so that we can carry on civil conversations with our neighbors without fear of alienating ourselves from those we used to get along with.
Mr. Bankston’s fantasy that everyone will be equipped with RFIDs is simply absurd and demonstrates the depth of his immersion in rightwing conspiracy theory.
Rather than demonizing the other side, we should be practicing the compromise that has made America great. We are at our best when we work together.
Charles Clapsaddle, Chair, Goliad County Democratic Party, Goliad
(1) comment
Well is it is very easy to see Mr. Clapsaddle has been drinking the Democrat KoolAid. I wonder what hand out program he is on ?
