Editor, the Advocate:
Every four years during the presidential election, the battle cry of the Republican party is “the Socialists are coming, the Socialists are coming, they’re taking our guns!”
This country has had at least 14 Democratic presidents and we are still not a Socialist country, plus the United States has more guns than any other country in the entire world.
Time for the Republican party to get new material.
Beatrice Flores, Port Lavaca
