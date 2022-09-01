Editor, the Advocate:
Many thanks are in order from the family of Frances A. Hinojosa, our mother who passed on August 7, 2022. We would like to give thanks to the staff at Twin Pines North, mother's "home" for the last six years; the staff of the 100 unit, along with countless others who made mom comfortable there and a part of their family. Thanks to Colonial Funeral Home for their services, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, CWV St. John's Post Home 1269, the Postel familia sisters, New Century Hospice, Father Pat Knippenberg, Bishop David Fellhauer and all the friends and family members, who either by their presence, kind words or gifts, expressed either their sorrow for our loss or the joy in having known the matriarch of our family. We mourn her loss, yet we celebrate the transition into her new life and reunion with dad and other lost loved ones.
The family of Frances A. Hinojosa, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.