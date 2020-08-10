Editor, the Advocate:
There has been a lot of letters and columns regarding the early history of our country. Each writer uses a selection of that history to support his or her contention.
It seems to me that history is quite malleable. The historians select the facts as they know them to put together a comprehensible narrative. Bias inevitably creeps in, either deliberately because the historian wants to convey a particular message or unconsciously in the manner of which facts are deemed significant.
Later historians revise the narrative perhaps by adding or subtraction of the facts in order to present their own view of history.
American history is like religion, we pick and choose the parts or versions that support our beliefs and discount the rest.
John P. Ferguson, Victoria
