Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

I just wanted to offer some feedback and say I’m a little disappointed by the content in the “WUMO” comic strip in the May 24, Sunday paper.

I want to say, firstly, that I understand this is a nationally syndicated comic, and probably meant to also reflect the current state of our nation with parents of traditionally schooled children having to take on the home-schooling responsibilities for their child’s end of year education (which is probably little like true homeschooling). I also want to say that I was not personally offended by the content.

That being said, I am a home-schooling mom of multiple children for going on six years, and the idea that a parent is too “stupid” to, or otherwise incapable of, taking responsibility for their child’s education is very distressing to me. I am a member of many homeschool communities online, and even our local CHEC Homeschool Association, and one common misconception I hear from parents all the time is “I could never do this,” or “I want to, but I don’t think I’d be able to be a good teacher.” Jokes and comics like this, though otherwise “lighthearted,” perpetuate the misconception that a small, elite group of individuals are the only ones capable of teaching their kids.

I tell any parent who is interested in homeschooling his or her child that all that is needed is willingness on the part of the parent, and a desire to see the child come into his own. Homeschooling is a partnership. While it does take effort and motivation (which doesn’t always happen overnight), a parent in no way has to be a college educated professional, or even a high school graduate in order to take responsibility for their child’s education anymore than a parent who sends her child to a formal institution.

It’s just a comic, I understand that, but as someone living this lifestyle I feel as if this is more discouraging to others thinking of “taking the plunge” and ammo to those who already have an axe to grind against private home education.

Michelle Padron, Victoria

