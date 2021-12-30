Editor, the Advocate:
Carl Golden’s timely syndicated column concerning journalism ethics pointed out that “public confidence in the news media is at an all-time low.” In today’s journalism, the concept of “the ends justify the means” has seemingly become a measuring stick for success and the myriad of questionable information disseminated by some journalists are revealing. Untruthfulness, distortions, myths, spinning facts, spreading blame, magnifying negatives, sowing suspicion and vitriol; encouraging entitlement, and fueling fear is now all part of the game. And, those spuriously attempting to stir up division memory-hole anything not conforming to their own ideology or narrative. Far too many journalists and commentators view their work as opportunities for promoting pet political or ideological notions, rather than the responsibility for truthfully informing the public, then allowing readers and viewers to decide for themselves. They have become so arrogant as to think the American public will believe everything they say today and will forget whatever was said yesterday.
Honest journalism is critical for the survival of America’s democracy and at its core must rely upon the highest levels of integrity, professionalism, and truthfulness. So, what is truth? When is real truth not the truth, but rather subjective, i.e. my truth or your truth? Simply put, absolute or real truth is something that is always correct, whether one agrees or disagrees with it and whether or not it happens to be part of one’s personal experience. Real truth is consistent in every century, in every situation, under every condition, to all people, all the time. You may not believe in the universal theory of gravity; nevertheless, it remains an absolute truth. Fall off your rooftop and you shall quickly change your belief system from subjective to absolute. Gravity does not change; it is real and independent of one’s opinion or experience. Within human morality and values, absolute truth also remains real regardless of one’s agreement or experience.
While real truth is often complicated and contradictory, when viewed as a process, truth can eventually be sought and attained. To their credit, most responsible journalists attempt to obtain and forward real truth in our confused world; allowing it to become a conversation for intelligent participation and importantly, our freedom. Absolute truth must always be the first obligation to others for democracy to survive. We must never allow ourselves to be manipulated by media bias to the point that it becomes too late to do anything about it.
Bobby D. Whitefield, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.