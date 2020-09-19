Editor, the Advocate:
Cuero Health would like to extend their thanks to Southwest Medical Associates for providing snow cones to both staff, as well as the community on Sept. 14.
Thank you for providing this community celebration for Cuero Regional Hospital in honor of Cuero Regional Hospital’s 50th anniversary.
Thank you also to the Miss Cuero Court for assisting with the event.
Cuero Regional Hospital also celebrated the 50th milestone with a time capsule burial on Sept. 8.
CRH board members, DeWitt Medical Foundation board members, medical staff leaders, volunteer leadership and senior leaders attended the event.
We’d like to extend a special thank you to Mayor Sara Post Meyer for her welcoming remarks, Dr. Dan Dugi for his prayer, Dr. Raymond Reese for sharing memories, and all attendees that joined us in person, as well as watched the event on Cuero Regional Hospital’s Facebook page.
Thank you Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center for donating our time capsule, which was filled with photos and mementos from the past 50 years.
Fifty years of caring. We look forward to future, continuing to provide compassionate care to those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all we do.
Emily Weatherly, Cuero
marketing & development director Cuero Regional Hospital
