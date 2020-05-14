Editor, the Advocate:
Hospital Week has deeper meaning this year as the DeTar Healthcare System team celebrates our work to provide, safe, high-quality care for patients.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear just how much you rely on us and also how much we rely on you. During the past few weeks, we’ve felt an outpouring of support, and we are grateful to everyone who has delivered a meal, sewn a face mask, left a card, sent an email or who reached out to one of us to say thank you. Thank you for doing that.
DeTar is used to responding in times of crisis. But, this pandemic is unlike anything any of us have ever experienced. We know it has created anxiety for many people, especially when it comes to seeking healthcare services. So, we want you to know two things.
First, you can count on us to maintain a safe environment. We are taking extraordinary measures to keep our hospitals and clinics clean. We are screening everyone who comes into the hospital, providing face masks and other personal protective equipment to staff and patients, rearranging our environments to enable social distancing, and caring for COVID-positive patients in an area that is separate and isolated. Of course, our cleaning staff is disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and doing a terrific job of keeping our facilities clean.
Second, if you have sudden symptoms that may indicate an emergency health concern, you can – and should – seek immediate medical attention. Tragically, people with serious emergencies, including heart attacks and stroke, are waiting too long for medical care. Getting fast medical treatment could be the difference between life and death – so please, don’t ignore or rationalize the signs of a health emergency. Call 911, come to the hospital, and get the help you need.
The same goes for chronic conditions and routine healthcare needs. We offer telehealth visits as well as in-person physician visits in our clinics. We are keeping our offices safe, so you can visit your doctor.
This Hospital Week, I am so proud of our team and how they have stepped up to this new normal. I’m proud of everyone in our community who has stayed home to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
We have seen how powerful our human connection really is. Keep standing together, but stay six feet apart. Wash your hands frequently. Tell someone how much you appreciate them. And, if you need healthcare, please don’t be afraid. We are here and prepared to care for you and to keep you safe.
Bernard Leger, CEO DeTar, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.