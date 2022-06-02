Editor, the Advocate:
Once again, our nation is staring at the carnage of school children slaughtered at the hands of a disturbed individual only a mere eight years removed from the fourth grade classroom where he chose to unleash his fury. And once again, we are asking ourselves how can this continue to happen.
Opinions are circulating from all angles and both sides of the political spectrum including gun control, securing schools, mental health screening, bullying, arming teachers and more that don’t come to mind.
Will this mass shooting finally turn the tide? Will those that we entrust with the power to seek solid solutions pull off the gloves, turn toward one another and do the hard work needed to address this mass murder epidemic?
This is not a political issue. It’s a life and death issue.
The process will not be easy. In fact, it is probably the most difficult task that any of us will ever face in our lives. And we have to realize that there is no fail-safe solution, but we can strive to prevent the number of occurrences and deaths. Are we willing to put forth the effort, and, equally important, the vast amount of money that this will demand?
I’m reminded of Abraham’s conversation with God in Genesis 18:24-33. God is on his way to Sodom to observe the wicked behavior of the inhabitants with intentions of destroying the city. Abraham asks God what he would do should there be 50 righteous people in the city. God responds that he would spare Sodom. Abraham continues to reduce the number of righteous to 10, and each time God responds that he would spare Sodom. We all know what God would have done if only one righteous person resided in the city. Are we willing to go the distance for the saving of only one human being even if that human being is not a loved one?
In ending, I agree with the opinion of the Victoria Advocate editorial board’s opinion in Friday’s, May 27 edition. Our lawmakers and state leaders cannot be allowed to “thoughts and prayers” this one away. I am tired of the “same old song and dance.”
Mike Laza, Victoria
