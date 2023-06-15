Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

In the Victoria Advocate, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, edition, a Dow representative is quoted as saying, “Nuclear waste would be stored underground until the federal government determines a permanent destination for it.” How long will that be?

OK. How much nuclear waste?

What form, solid or liquid?

Stored underground where? How deep?

Located on or under a water table?

Transportation issues?

Have plans, diagrams been prepared?

Has this type of facility been built anywhere else?

Let’s not forget, we’re in a hurricane zone.

Norman D. Jones, Victoria

