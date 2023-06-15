Editor, the Advocate:
In the Victoria Advocate, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, edition, a Dow representative is quoted as saying, “Nuclear waste would be stored underground until the federal government determines a permanent destination for it.” How long will that be?
OK. How much nuclear waste?
What form, solid or liquid?
Stored underground where? How deep?
Located on or under a water table?
Transportation issues?
Have plans, diagrams been prepared?
Has this type of facility been built anywhere else?
Let’s not forget, we’re in a hurricane zone.
Norman D. Jones, Victoria