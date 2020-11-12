Editor, the Advocate:
One should question why any American would support the killing of unborn babies by abortion. According to the Guttmacher Institute, about 60,000,000 unborn babies have been killed since abortion was legalized in 1973 and it was estimated near 900,000 abortions are still performed each year.
For years feminist's and others have advocated that a woman should have complete control of her body including the legal right to have an abortion. A Supreme Court decision in 1973 involving the 14th Amendment and a case known as Rowe vs. Wade made abortion legal. So what basis did the Court use to legalize abortion?
The Court ruled the word person as used in the 14th Amendment does not include the unborn. However, there is no constitutional text explicitly holding an unborn child to be or not to be a person. As an effect of the unanimity of States in holding unborn children to be persons under criminal, tort and property laws, the text of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment compels federal protection of unborn persons. The Rowe vs Wade and other cases implicitly recognizes this function of State Sovereignty. The Court also refused to consider the issue of when life begins as to whether or not an unborn baby is a person and has a constitutional right to life. Further, no one can dispute in a biological sense that an embryo is alive and has a distinct genetic identity the moment of conception indicating the beginning of a human life. The data related to this discussion can be found on one's computer.
The issue of legalizing abortion has opened Pandora's box indirectly affecting all Americans. It has affected our morals, society, sexual norms, religious beliefs, our economy, population growth and is a National dividing issue. Considering serious right to life issues, Americans had no voice/input in the Court's abortion decision. In my opinion, the Court's abortion decision was a judicial error/flaw as it gives a woman the right to abort an unborn child as part of her right of freedom of choice and a fundamental right of privacy which was solely based on their interpretation of the 14th Amendment, to the exclusion of all other issues, constitutional or otherwise.
Lastly, legalizing abortion violates the very essence of right to life which humanity should embrace in order to attain a higher plain of civilized existence.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
