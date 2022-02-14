Editor, the Advocate:
It has been my great pleasure and honor to serve as the District 1 trustee for the Victoria ISD School Board. I cannot begin to express my appreciation to the VISD community and staff, for the amazing and humbling opportunity to serve this school district over the past nine years.
I am thankful beyond words to the Victoria community for believing in my abilities to serve our area schools, students, and staff for three continuous terms. It is your faith that has helped make these past nine years some of the most enjoyable and worthwhile.
I am blessed to have served the education community alongside six committed trustees. Together we have worked to bring the District Strategic Plan to fruition, empowered learning through various programs and community partnerships, and remained committed to helping students and staff find their “And.” I look forward to seeing these initiatives and more thrive in VISD for years to come.
I know this school district, its students, and staff can move mountains. It has brought me the utmost joy to be a part of the VISD family for almost a decade of my life, and I’m excited to continue watching the progress destined to come. I’ve had many “And’s” in my life, but one of the most rewarding was being a VISD School Board Trustee.
Kevin VanHook, Victoria
