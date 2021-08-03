Editor, the Advocate:
Thanks to the Advocate, Epoch Times newspapers and OAN TV for informing us about the Arizona voter audit. I am convinced fraud exists. Today it takes courage to stand up for free speech especially with Facebook and the government colluding to censure.
Preliminary results clearly show there was significant fraud in the mail-in vote process and virtually none in the in-person voting. Now the challenge is what to do with this knowledge.
As a minimum, Texas is heading in the right direction with our voter integrity law.
Atlanta and Philadelphia voting fraud appears even worse. So what do we do about such catastrophic election fraud? Do we ignore it or do we prosecute to make better informed voter integrity laws? If we don't learn something, we will repeat it again.
Even with such compelling reported data, there are still many questions unanswered. Why did the courts shun voter fraud?
What can be done in the most egregious cases? Is voter/internet fraud such a modern event that we don't know what to do? How vulnerable are we to serious computer and/or deep state fraud?
Or are they just an undercover constituency that must be represented? How vulnerable are we to voting hacks? The media has no credibility and they earned it.
Advocate, please continue to report voter fraud especially any local officials who fail to cooperate with the Texas audit.
Kudos to Gary Moses and Abel Garcia, oldest Advocate columnist.
John Swanson, Victoria
