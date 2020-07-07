Editor, the Advocate:
We live in a nation that was and continues to be built by the blood sweat and tears of millions of blacks whose families were torn asunder and were forcibly brought to this continent/hemisphere to serve as "cheap" labor, or so "they" thought. (I want, in honor of my great-grandfather, my 40 acres and a mule!)
I will not discredit the work of Anglos and other ethnicities, however they were usually given wages?
We black brothers and sisters have historically been subjected to vicious, demeaning and murderously, systemic, domestic devices designed to send an unmistakable message:' stay in your place! "still we rise!" "you are inferior and not capable of doing or saying anything of any lasting value," or so I was recently told.
There will never be a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. on DeLeon Plaza and I'm OK with that. Never?
I've passed by that statue hundreds of times thinking that it was a memorial to a colonial patriot. My bad. (I never read the inscription) just saying. The statue for me is a monument and reminder of the historical fact that traitors can be memorialized by the "powers that be" as more important than patriots of all colors and national origins whether forced or voluntary.
Rufus Diggs, Victoria
