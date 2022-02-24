Editor, the Advocate:
To some this may seem biased because I worked as a part-time clerk for the office of JP1 from September 2019 until October 2021.
My observations while working as a clerk showed me that Judge Peggy Mayer supports conservative views and conducts her office with the utmost decorum and integrity. Judge Mayer was born and raised in this county and is reflective of the viewpoints of her constituents. She has diligently served this county as JP1 for the last 19 years. I witnessed her conduct her responsibilities with fairness, sincere concern, and intelligent decision-making. So many of our county and city law enforcement officers rely on her help. Judge Mayer was always willing to assist anyone who called or stopped by the office for advice or instructions. She is valued by many people who work for DeWitt County.
I was glad for the opportunity to work for Judge Mayer. She has served this county well for many years. I would encourage the constituents of JP1 district to back the candidate who knows the law and practices it to the letter and will continue to make DeWitt County citizens proud.
Tresa Urbanovsky, Cuero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.