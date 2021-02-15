Editor, the Advocate:
There are those in Victoria feeding on scones of scorn for people who voted for and support Trump. They claim to know Trump’s motives for moving our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, protecting our borders, lowering taxes to revive American manufacturing, and supporting the pro-life movement. I cannot prove, especially to his critics, whether he was cynically “solidifying his base” or had developed genuine passion for these issues. God knows, and I’ll leave the matter to Him.
Furthermore, Trump is characterized as channeling every evil tyrant living or dead. I can only answer thusly: If you were a journalist or politician daily criticizing Hitler, Stalin, or Mao, just how long would you remain in existence? Trump didn’t even throw anyone in the dungeon. He fought verbally, at times very poorly, but for a multi-channeling tyrant, that’s rather nice!
Our critics also claim to read his supporters’ minds as well. They say we worship Trump; that we Christians have betrayed our values in supporting him in spite of his moral failings. But such accusations cut both ways. The BLM and Antifa riots may have been “mostly peaceful,” but the less peaceful rioters were mostly lethal to lives, limbs, and livelihoods. Burning shops and beating shop owners can hardly be considered moral, yet this violence was met with silence by many Biden supporters. In their own words, “Silence is violence.”
We conservative Republicans were not so much supporting the man as something for which he stood: that our democratic republic, aided by capitalism, is the worst system in the world—except for everything else. Every large nation under Marxist rule has suffered millions of deaths, even more imprisonments, and the hubris of a hypocritical elite living their best lives atop rampant poverty. In the statements and actions of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, A.O.C., and Joe Biden, conservatives detect a definite shift towards Marxism: government control of medicine; impingement of 2nd Amendment rights; the fomenting of a "cancel culture” that transforms political opponents into “non-persons," and extremely high taxes radically redistributing wealth. In other words, increasing government control of everything, which means of everyone. We see it, and very much fear it. We would far rather support a mean-tweeting capitalist than vote for any person or party who would have us drinking the far meaner, Far Left, Communist Kool-Aid.
Ralph Nance, Victoria
