Editor, the Advocate:
After reading UHV Professor Mike Ward’s column, “An Open Letter to White Evangelicals,” I questioned the author’s point about “Nones” leaving religious groups because of the hypocritical actions of “white evangelicals.” Then I realized that with his column, he is proving this point. The hypocrisy of a white evangelical trying to use religion to bash a specific segment of the population for a political point demonstrates the same hypocrisy of which he speaks.
Was the column meant to be satire? If so, it fails as satire, because the author’s actions ironically mirror the actions of those he cites who drive people from religious affiliation.
Mary Ann Wenske, Moulton
