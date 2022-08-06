Editor, the Advocate:
Applause for the Advocate’s “Libraries are no place to practice censorship” Aug. 4 editorial.
Censorship in the form of banned books has been practiced for centuries, including such classics as “The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne, “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee and a multitude of others. These books now are on reading lists in most schools, including private Christian ones, and the lessons learned from the books are many.
The reasons for censorship were varied but certainly “to protect children” was a priority.
Concerning some of the books currently in question for the Victoria Public Library, I believe that these books are a lifeline to troubled teens struggling with their identity. In some cases, they are life saving for gay teens contemplating suicide when trying to accept their orientation, while often being bullied.
The County Commissioners have shown their distaste for the LGBTQ community earlier this summer and have repeated it this week by wanting to “take a stand” against the 44 books in question.
As the sister of two dear gay brothers, who are no longer with us and who would have benefited greatly if these kinds of books were available in the ‘50s and ‘60s, I am so glad that in this day and age they are accessible.
For those parents who are offended by the books, fine; don’t let your children check them out, but please don’t block the lifeline for someone who needs this literature.
Mary Logan, Victoria
