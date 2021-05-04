Editor, the Advocate:
Internal division has once again become a serious and consequential concern. America and indeed the world are ever changing entities. This is normal in a fast-paced world. What our attention and attitude become defines each of us. Therefore, it is important for each of us to not only understand but to also realize ideas that counter ours might have some merit.
If we want to survive as a nation, common ground must be had. A dictating authority by Democrats or Republicans must not snuff out one another. Snuffing out the voice of opposition is dangerous to a democracy.
"Big Brother" was a term used in the 1980's that meant a central government will control and take care of its people’s needs. It also would spread the wealth to all, eliminating different social statuses.
Another term used 50 years ago was the word "mudslinging". This terminology was used to discredit, demonize, or belittle opposing political views either political parties or individuals.
History will tell our tale and fate of these times. Unity and inclusion would certainly be a more positive approach for a more desirable outcome.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.