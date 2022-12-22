Editor, the Advocate:
Year 2023
Let us all wish for a New Year full of happiness, health, prosperity, peace, and lot of love to share with each other.
I believe that we can achieve all these things if we agree that we cannot change what transpired last year, but what we can do is be more proactive in getting involved with the business of our government, and local and all the way to national concerns.
We definitely need to know more about the candidates running to represent us at local, state and national levels. We have been too relaxed in vetting candidates and consequently we wind up with “followers and not leaders.” We need representatives with leadership qualities, not puppets.
The border problem is not the U.S./Mexico border. The problems are the southern Mexican border and all the other South American countries' borders. The root of the immigrant problems is the South American countries' governments. The common sense thing to do is to get the United Nations Committee involved and replace the current corrupt governments and the narco-trafficking militias with new governments elected by the people.
Panama is flourishing with free and fair elections after the deposition of General Manuel Noriega in a restored democracy. The people themselves are responsible for these realities.
The other problem is our no common sense intellects running our country.
They spend their time looking for wood when the forest is right in front of them.
For my white supremacy and nationalist brothers and sisters, I have some good news. You don't have to worry about being better than others because the only supreme human on earth was Jesus Christ. Jesus is classified as non-white by anthropology experts.
So, let's acknowledge that our country is a fruit salad bowl full of people made in the image of God and learn to live with each other in love and harmony. That way we can all together strive to make our county a better place for the future of generations to come.
Frank Torres, Victoria