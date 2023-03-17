Editor, the Advocate:
I don't get it! Why do some GOP Congress members seem to have a twist in their shorts over George Santos telling a few fibs to get elected? Don't they realize and appreciate George could be the obvious replacement for Donald Trump when the time comes?
It is reported Trump told over 30,000 lies in his four years as president. Santos, if that's really his name, could surpass that record of lies if he is allowed to stay in Congress.
Another thing Trump and Santos have in common is they both play the victim very well. Santos says he came from the poor side of town so he had to lie to be elected. Trump, of course, claims he has been victimized at every turn of his career.
Neither has a conscience to hinder them in that regard.
Well, they are Republicans — go figure!
Bill Gayle, Victoria