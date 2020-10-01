Editor, the Advocate:
I believe most Americans including many Democratic supporters do not want our nation to become a socialist country. In my opinion, the election of Joe Biden and his vice president will accelerate the socialist movement.
The COVID-19 virus has changed the dynamics of the election. As a result of the virus factor, it now appears the race for president will be close where only a few votes in key states could determine the winner.
In response to the COVID-19 virus, liberal politicians, leftist groups and allied media are pushing for mail-in ballots. Judicial Watch (a nonprofit investigative organization) has uncovered several ways our voting system could be manipulated fraudulently. First, many states have failed to follow the National Voter Registration Act which requires states to make a reasonable effort to remove names of ineligible voters from voter rolls. Dirty rolls are an open invitation to vote fraudulently.
The system of all mail-in voting used in some states involves ballots which are automatically distributed to all registered voters. In addition, a procedure known as Ballot Harvesting involves individuals who collect and return ballots to be counted. There is little or no way to check for voter ID with mail-in votes or to account for ballot collectors who could dump ballots not favorable for their party.
In Texas, before a voter can obtain a ballot to vote by mail, an initial application must be submitted requesting such ballot. Unless you are elderly, disabled, out-of-county during election periods, eligible but in jail, you cannot vote by mail-in ballot in Texas. Obviously, our system for mail-in absentee ballots is superior in preventing fraud.
Next, some states use an Automatic Voter Registration System where one is automatically registered to vote when you register your car at the local Department of Motor Vehicles. This increases the chances of double or illegal alien voters.
Some states allow same day voter registration which leaves no time to check for voter eligibility as well as permitting unscrupulous individuals to vote in more places.
In conclusion, mail-in voter fraud could become a game changer in the election. In my opinion, liberal politicians and leftist groups are trying to weaponize the COVID-19 virus crisis in order to downgrade in-person voting. Such groups are advocating all mail-in voting even though medical experts say in-person voting can done safely by following recommended safety guide lines.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
(1) comment
Voter fraud has been a Negligible problem in the past, but who knows with Trump and his unscrupulous tendencies. If there was to be any fraud I would expect to be done digitally, not through tons of paper ballots. I also think fascism trough Trump is more likely than socialism through Biden...Glen Ullman
