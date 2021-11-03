Editor, the Advocate:
Today I had the biggest disappointment ever. Back in April I had my car totaled while it was legally parked in front of my house by a drunken driver who was arrested for DWI.
Of course the insurance companies will only give what the market value is and not what it is valued to you.
I filed a civil suit against the driver as I was told to do. I had copies made of the accident report, arrest report and copies of my car before and after the accident and a copy of my invoice for the purchase of another car.
I thought I had everything I needed to present my case but to my huge disappointment it was dismissed because it was a case that should be handled by a higher court, County Court, not civil.
If I had been told that when I filed, it would have saved me time and money. I feel I'm being punished and not the drunk driver.
Lupe Burney, Victoria
