Editor, the Advocate:
Due to the Covid pandemic we did not host our annual September fundraiser in 2020. We appreciate all past contributions from the community and surrounding areas. With past fundraisers, donations from the county and numerous other contributors, we have been financially able to maintain our equipment and facility. We were able to purchase a new “skid” unit for one of the ATV’s. In December, we will be ordering five or more sets of certified bunker gear for structural firefighting. This gear costs approximately $2,000 a set, not including helmet, hood, gloves, and boots. We will also be ordering 10 or more land fire suits for fighting grass and other fires. The suites cost around $600 per set. We have also purchased some radio headsets to aid in communication between driver and firefighters on the brush trucks. We also purchased a new lawn mower. We had to replace the water pump but were able to get it at cost and no charge from the water well company.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the IVFD may do so at mailing address P.O. Box 427, Inez, TX 77968 or call Fire Chief Rusty Knezek at 361-935-0142 or Buddy Franz at 361-550-3526 or contact any Inez fire department.
We thank everyone for their support, be fire safety smart and have a Merry Christmas.
Buddy Franz, President, Inez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.