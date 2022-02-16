Editor, the Advocate:
Attention Golden Crescent residents. If you do not receive your voting ballot request from the state of Texas Republican or Democrat office, be sure that you go to the Election Office and obtain one. The voting restriction effort is in full force and we should all be proactive in making sure that we secure our ballots to vote.
Our Congressman Michael Cloud is running for re-election. Here is some important information that all Republicans and Democrats should consider before you vote.
Representative Cloud has voted “No” (90%) on all the bills that are beneficial to his constituents, the State of Texas, and the country. Here are some of the things he voted against; Voting Rights Bill, Build Back Better Bill, impeaching Trump, national apprenticeship program, Pregnant Women Fairness Act, Appropriation Bill for Labor, HHS, Education, Americas Infrastructure Bill, Justice in Policing Act, Bill to Protect Workers and Families. These are just some of the bills that are detrimental to all his constituents, Republicans, Democrats, and others. These actions coincide with his slogan, ”Vote for me because my president needs me,” He is a true follower because he does not have an ounce of leadership.
I sincerely ask you to Google his name and you will see for yourself. Read the letter that one of his Republican constituents sent to him.
He is very proud to have been endorsed by the defeated the past president.
Frank Torres, Victoria
