Editor, the Advocate:
Recently, there was an article by Bill Pozzi in the Victoria Advocate titled “Open letter to Donald Trump.” Mr. Pozzi listed his reasons why Trump should be reelected and return Congress to Republican control. He addressed many important national issues and problems that need solutions; however, he did not mention our nation’s deteriorating infrastructure. For decades, our infrastructure has been deteriorating as a large part of it was built or installed over 50 years ago and is now in a mostly deplorable condition and unsafe.
Let’s compare the need for infrastructure funding as opposed to the Democrat/Socialist Party’s Green New Deal proposals. First, new green proposals are basically socialist political propaganda completely unrealistic and uneconomical and are designed to entice naive Americans to vote for the Democrat/Socialist party. Currently, the Democrat/Socialist Party’s candidates for president support some, if not all, of the new green proposals. A nonprofit organization, known as the American Action Forum, estimates such proposals will cost up to 93 trillion dollars over a 10-year period. One should consider our national debt is already at 23.25 trillion dollars. Also, according to the 2019 IRS 1040 tax booklet, 70 percent of the national budget was spent on welfare programs. In addition, the fiscal year 2018 federal income collected was only 3.330 trillion dollars with outlays of 4.206 trillion dollars leaving a federal deficit of 876 billion dollars.
Instead of spending up to 93 trillion dollars over 10 years on unrealistic and uneconomical New Green Deal proposals, we should be providing reasonable funding each year for repairing, rebuilding and upgrading our infrastructure. Not only is there a critical need for infrastructure funding, but such will be a plus for our economy, job creation (for skilled and unskilled workers) and increased tax revenue. Infrastructure could be used to form partnership relationships between states and cities and the federal government to finance infrastructure projects.
Believe it or not, both the Republican and Democratic/Socialist Party are in favor of infrastructure funding, but because of congressional gridlock, no agreement is likely on program details. It is suggested that both President Trump and other Republican candidates make infrastructure funding a high priority. They should inform voters why it is a critical need, how the program will work and how much money should be allocated in each year’s national budget.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
(1) comment
First you would have to find a Democrat/socialist party. I didn’t know one existed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.