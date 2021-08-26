Editor, the Advocate:
A Texas preacher, Lester Roloff, coined a phrase many years ago. “America is an insane asylum run by the inmates.” He was prophetic as the last year or so proves.
Here are a few statements and actions in our country that prove the above.
1. Trump decided in 2020 that it was possible to negotiate with terrorists? No! You isolate them and if they attack you, you simply kill them. Trump started this debacle, handed it off to Biden who dropped the baton and ran off the track.
2. The situation in Afghanistan is a retreat rather than a withdrawal and Biden is asking the enemy to be lenient?
3. Pulling out of Bagram air base without coordinating it with the Afghan military was ill conceived since we would need it for the air evacuation and support. Which brilliant military commander made that decision?
4. The Democrats in the U.S. Congress are a bunch of lemmings (persons who unthinkingly join a mass movement, especially a headlong rush to destruction). Whatever Nancy wants, she gets.
5. The Democratic Party knowingly nominated a 78yo man with obvious mental decline, hid him during the campaign and still supports him even though it would be questionable that he is compos mentis enough to sign legal papers.
6. I awoke one morning to read that as a white person, I was born a racist? Also, if I flew the American flag, that also made me a racist and that I was an oppressor of people of color whom I have never met?
7. The White House is restricting our domestic oil production while asking Russia and OPEC to increase their production because of rising oil prices?
The allegations and actions alluded to above can best be summarized as a bunch of poppycock.
Carleton K. Thompson, Jr., Victoria
