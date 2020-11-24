Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is to inform everyone that has, or is considering having, blown-in insulation in their attic. We had this type of insulation installed in our attic three years ago by a professional installation company, who we trusted to do the job correctly.
The air conditioning duct work began to condensate. According to the local heating and air conditioning company that came out to check the a/c unit for the cause of the condensation, this type of insulation should not be installed under your heating and cooling duct work.
The condensation has damaged the ceilings and some walls, which now need to be repaired. Please be sure your insulation is installed properly.
Angela Bright, Victoria
