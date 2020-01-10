Editor, the Advocate:
The Sunday, Jan. 5, paper had several articles relating to the YMCA after-school program being replaced by an out-of-state for-profit group, Right at School.
One article mentioned the fact that the YMCA paid $34,000 per year to operate at school campuses; no mention was made of what Right at School will be paying.
Is that information available? Just wondering if this decision to change after-school providers was based entirely on what is best for students and their families.
Willa Hewlett, Victoria
