Editor, the Advocate:
Several decades ago, Nikita Khrushchev, the Russian premier at that time, was reported to have predicted that the United States would ultimately fall to Communism without even firing a shot.
Here is his alleged prediction: “You Americans are so gullible, you won’t accept Communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of Socialism until you will finally wake up and find that you already have Communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you fall like an overripe fruit into our hands.”
Few people gave Khrushchev much credence then. But now, some 60 years later, his prediction doesn’t seem so far fetched anymore. All you have to do is observe and listen to the Democratic candidates for president, as well as their propaganda mouthpiece – the mainstream media. The platform of the Democrats is obviously Socialist. Some of them readily admit it. Apparently, they think there is plenty of low-hanging fruit “ripe enough” for picking.
Will Khrushchev’s prophecy become a reality? Is it too late to reverse the trend? Are we up for the challenge? The next presidential election will tell the tale.
Jerry Janak, Hallettsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.