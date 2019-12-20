Editor, the Advocate:
It’s interesting to see clergy constantly referring to secular humanism as the new evil threat to our country and society.
Actually, following the Enlightenment, humanism was responsible for the eventual elimination of slavery as opposed to some Bible followers who used Scripture to justify slavery in this country.
Fortunately, the humanists won. As for secularism, we can all be grateful for our secular Constitution, which refused to recognize any religion and finally stopped Christians from persecuting, torturing and killing each other and allowed religions to flourish.
There was a time when religion used governments to enforce their will. It was called the Dark Ages.
Rick Collie, Victoria
