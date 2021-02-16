Editor, the Advocate:
In the Friday, Jan. 29 edition of the Advocate, I read that a census of homeless people taken in Victoria included a judgment call by the people taking the census. People were counted in the census if they were living in a structure someone considered uninhabitable even if the people living there considered the structure to be their home. This takes away from the credibility of the census and the validity of census.
Arlen Williams, Victoria
