Editor, the Advocate:
I don't understand how an educated person can say it's America's fault Brittney Griner had to go to Russia to supplement her income due to non equal pay for women vs. men in professional basketball.
In the first place, I don't feel sorry for the financial condition of someone who makes over $200,000 salary and lots more in endorsements working a part time job as Brittney does.
Secondly, haven't these know-it-alls ever heard of return on investment? Companies pay you more dependent on the income you generate for them and the value of the job you do, not on how much someone else generates. The WNBA plays a 36 game schedule plus playoffs, where the NBA plays an 82 game schedule. The income generated by the NBA is way more than the WNBA - especially TV contracts.
The (un)educated writers and athletes who say it's the fault of the USA - such as Greg Moore from the Arizona Republic - are just grabbing at another chance to whine about equal pay for men vs. women. I understand that is still a problem, but certainly not in this case. I would be very happy working a part time job that pays over $200,000 per year and wouldn't expect the same pay as someone working three times as much.
Finally, the idolization of professional athletes makes them think their opinion is more important than other people. LeBron James said she should question if she wants to return to this country. He's now doing his best Stacy Abrams impersonation by backtracking only because of the negative feedback he's getting. That's his style.
As far as her problem in Russia, I hope she gets out, but it is not the responsibility of the United States to get her out. She broke the law in another country. She is not any more important than other Americans in prison in countries overseas and shouldn't be a higher priority. The sad part is that Russia is using her for political purposes.
Don Butler, Victoria
