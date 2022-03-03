Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing today in response to an article that appeared in the Advocate on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, regarding the efforts of some in the legislature to significantly lower property taxes which fund public schools.
The latest idea would lower school taxes for the elderly and temporarily replace those funds with state dollars.
The second measure would increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, purportedly saving homeowners $176 per year on their school taxes, but again only temporarily replacing the lost funds with state revenue. Both of these reductions would amount to significant costs to the state (close to a billion dollars) which would use an existing surplus to pay for the measures first year cost. No information was available for how to cover future year’s public school funding.
In watching the legislature’s recent treatment of public school funding, there has been little effort to provide adequate funding for our schools.
In fact, when the federal government first sent funds to the state to help with catching-up and improving education due to shutdowns and remote learning as a result of the pandemic, the legislature promptly reduced funding from state resources in the same amount and as a consequence the schools got no help with catch-up needs.
The next two years there was much discussion about returning the funds to the feds since there was now a provision to prohibit replacing school funding from the state with these new funds. Fortunately, the funds were not returned to the federal government, but a significant portion of the funding intended for our local public schools across the state found a permanent home at the Capitol with our legislators, where it can do little to have the intended impact of helping students catch-up.
I am reasonably certain that one reason VISD has failed in their recent bond elections is that some in the legislature talk about reducing property tax ad nauseam. Consequently, many people believe the premise that school taxes are too high and will not vote for the bonds to improve the schools in Victoria. Our future depends on our ability to educate a workforce for our city and county and surrounding area. It is the public’s job to ensure appropriate funding for public education.
R. Vic Morgan, Victoria
