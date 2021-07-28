Editor, the Advocate:
I recently had a part break on my zero turn mower that was purchased from Victoria Farm Equipment several years ago. I went there to purchase the part I needed, but found out that it was not available from the manufacturer, it was on back order with no date as to when it would be available.
I could have been left with a mower that could not move on its own power. As I was in conversation with Bubba at the parts counter, Nick another parts salesman overheard our conversation. He suggested that Bubba go see if the part I needed was on a new zero turn that had already been a donor for someone else with the same problem I had. Sure enough a second part was on this machine. They took the part off and gave it to me at no cost to get my mower back to work again. Try this at a “Big Box Store” and see what happens, they will think it's April Fool’s day for you asking.
Fortunately I was able to reproduce the part that I needed with my lathe and mill. I made one for my mower so I could return the piece that they provided, I also made two additional pieces they could use to get the donor mower fully functional if they so desire.
This is a very good reason to shop at your locally owned businesses, not only does your money stay in the community, it also promotes goodwill toward your customers knowing that they will help you when they can.
I am not saying every locally owned business will do this for its customers, Victoria Farm Equipment did. I highly recommend if you need anything that Victoria Farm Equipment sells that it would be worth your time to see if they have what you need before going to a “Big Box Store”. Remember, you get what you pay for.
Daylon Magnia, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.