Editor, the Advocate:
It’s about what you believe and who you are following. Secular humanist, socialist, atheist, communist, Marxist, progressives do not follow God nor believe the Bible. Democrats, republicans, independents are made up of folks, people who have belief agendas. You can tell what people stand for by what their agendas are. People who believe in the creator God and His word have a much different set of agendas than those without God. Satan is behind those who push for unbiblical agendas and want to control people and their governments with humanist ways. God the Creator is behind people who are for biblical principles of government and rule of the people. Check out your history books and the Bible and you will see what people are cursed, and what people are blessed. We live by the authority of God and His kingdom or by the devil and his kingdom of darkness. Pastors, Christians, churches be warned. 1 Timothy 4:1-2 “Now the Spirit speaks expressly that, in the latter times, some shall depart from the faith giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrines of demons, speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their conscience seared with a hot iron.” Too many folks are resisting truth and believing the lies of the kingdom of darkness. Truth lines up with the Bible. It’s not about politics, it’s about what kingdom authority that you are obeying and following.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
