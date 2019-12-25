Editor, the Advocate:
It’s a shame to lose taxpayer funds for nine years before serious thought is given to how much money was spent on Bootfest. Better options could perhaps include promoting the skateboard park, livestock show, 4th of July celebration, or another activity for the youth of Victoria. It’s way past time to give Bootfest the “boot”.
Julie McElhaney, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.