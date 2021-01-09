Editor, the Advocate:
Mr. (Bill) Pozzi, a few weeks ago you commented that “Trump got it done.” With everything that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6th, let’s talk about just what Trump “got done.”
As he did not act early on to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, he did not act early on (some would say at all) Wednesday to ask his supporters to stop vandalizing the Capitol Building and he did not denounce their actions.
Not only are Wednesday’s deaths, along with the several injured (including injured police officers), what he “got done”, but also the over 360,000 COVID related deaths.
Of course, if the rioters were black and not white, Wednesday’s death count would probably have been higher. If anyone prior to Wednesday questioned whether white privilege actually exists, what happened Wednesday should remove all doubt.
And what prompted his supporters, the American patriots as Ivanka referred to them, to storm the Capitol? His still unproven claim that the election was stolen from him. Did you, Pozzi, read the transcript of his call with Raffensperger? You probably agree with what Trump said and what he asked for in that call instead of seeing it for what it really is — an attack on our American democracy.
There was a shining moment on Wednesday, though. Thank you, Georgia voters!
Rodger Macias, Victoria
