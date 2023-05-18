Editor, the Advocate:
While I understand the frustration and inconvenience caused by traffic congestion during drop-off times, it is important to direct our complaints toward the appropriate authority. In this case, the road leading into the school, Tropical Drive, is owned and managed by the city of Victoria, and it is the city that should be held responsible for addressing the traffic-related issues.
At one point in the city's master plan, Ball Airport was to be extended over U.S. 87 to U.S. 77, and Tropical Drive was to be extended. This would have created other avenues for drives on Tropical Drive. What happened to this plan?
Why aren’t parents demanding their City Council create a plan to extend Tropical Drive around the campuses to create another entrance or exit?
Why does the school district have to foot the bill for a road that IS NOT OWNED by the school District?
As parents, it is crucial that we direct our concerns and complaints to the proper channels to ensure effective and timely solutions. By targeting the city of Victoria, we can raise awareness of the ongoing traffic problems surrounding the school and work towards finding feasible solutions that benefit the entire community.
It is worth noting that the responsibility for maintaining and improving road infrastructure falls under the jurisdiction of the city's transportation department. The city officials are equipped with the knowledge and resources to assess traffic patterns, conduct studies, and implement measures to alleviate congestion and improve safety in the vicinity of Victoria ISD. By engaging with the city, parents can effectively advocate for the necessary changes to the road design, traffic flow, and school zone management.
The school district should be using their funds to provide safe learning environments and educating our students, NOT building new roads.
I encourage all parents, teachers and concerned community members to unite and take a proactive approach by reaching out to the City of Victoria's transportation department. Let us utilize our collective voice to advocate for the necessary changes and improvements that will ensure a safer and more efficient environment for all students, parents, and residents in the area.
Erik Fowler, Victoria