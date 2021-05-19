Editor, the Advocate:
Why are local businesses still requiring customers to wear masks to enter? By May 13 the CDC finally admitted that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or socially distance either indoors or outdoors. So, fully vaccinated people (after the two week wait) do not have to wear masks or social distance in any circumstance.
The vaccine has been available to everyone over the age of 17 for at least four weeks. There is no reason why any adult that wants the vaccine cannot get vaccinated. Those that do not want the vaccine have weighed the risks and made the choice to not get vaccinated. I would not want to take away their right to make that choice. If they want to mitigate their risk by wearing a mask then again — their right. But this should not require the rest of us to wear a mask.
Children cannot yet be vaccinated, but their risk of any serious complications associated with contracting COVID-19 or infecting others are very near zero. Also surface transmission is very near zero risk. Therefore, anyone that does not wear a mask is putting only themselves at risk.
So, again, why are local businesses still requiring customers to wear masks? I will reluctantly comply with a business’ request that I wear a mask for the time being, but please take down your “mask required” signs, stop requiring your employees (especially those that are vaccinated) to wear a mask and get rid of the circles on the floor. I want to be able to breathe freely, not fog up my glasses, and see people’s faces, especially their smiles. It is time to put this all behind us.
Eric Mitchell, Victoria
