Editor, the Advocate:
Shame on VISD and Superintendent Shepherd for hosting a potential “super spreader” event. It was horrifying to see less than 10% of attendees wearing masks in the photos published in the Advocate.
Over 25% of all hospital beds in our area are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The CDC recommendation for all persons vaccinated or not to wear masks at indoor settings is one of the few weapons we have against the delta variant.
It’s up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated. Educators should be setting the example.
Julie McElhaney, Victoria
