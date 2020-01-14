Editor, the Advocate:
Voters of Victoria County Precinct 3 have an opportunity in the coming primary election to begin the change needed in leadership of Victoria County Commissioners Court.
James Kurth holds distinguished qualifications to become the next commissioner of Precinct 3 who will bring a fresh perspective of open communication, integrity in his words and actions, and serving to needs of Victoria County for future generations.
James Kurth has the reputation of doing public business right – through listening and empowering those around him to do their jobs with honor and integrity. He is committed to fiscal responsibility, and will work hard in ensuring public trust and engagement.
Victoria needs to move forward from the history of mis-use of our public funds, whether from lack of oversight of our airport, millions of insurance funds that were poorly accounted for, and the lack of oversight of a former administrator who continued to be paid after committing fraudulent actions. The politics have become very stale, having the current Commissioner holding the position for going on 16 years. After 16 years, it is time to move on, and move forward!
It is time for change, and James Kurth, born and raised in Victoria, Army veteran, businessman, and dedicated husband and father is extremely qualified to be our next choice for Victoria County Commissioner Precinct 3.
Your vote for James Kurth will help move Victoria forward with a new energy of enthusiasm, conservative values and professionalism.
Please join me in voting for James Kurth.
Lou Svetlik, Victoria
