Editor, the Advocate:
Dec. 25 is behind us, Santa has gone home. Kids are happy playing with the toys that Santa gets credit for. He has eaten all their cookies, at least he looks like it. He is still prejudiced, only goes to kids whose parents can afford it. The poor kids he leaves to the Marines Toys for Tots, and other organizations. Adults are happy, not just for all the great gifts, but all the parties everywhere. Lots of alcohol, food and fun.
We have the ones who say it is Jesus’ birthday, where are his gifts? That is what people do on their birthdays, they get gifts, not give to everyone else. There is nothing recorded in the Bible about a crowd of people partying at the manger. The only ones there were Mary, Joseph, Jesus and some shepherds sent there by an angel. The shepherds were in nearby pastures tending the sheep.
It could not have been December. This is the cold rainy season in Bethlehem of Judea from October to March and the sheep would have been in the fold, protected from the cold until spring. The people were already upset by Herod, so he wouldn’t have sent men, women (some pregnant), and children to Bethlehem in the cold, rainy weather.
The astrologers, not kings or wise men, were following a star that was made brighter. They didn’t go to the manger, but to Herod inquiring about where the one born King of the Jews was (Matthew 2:2). Herod told the astrologers (the number of them is not recorded) to find him so he could go do obeisance. They followed the star to where the young child was in a house (Matthew 2:9). Who made the star brighter for them to find Jesus? They were told in a dream not to return to Herod but leave in a different way (Matthew 2:12).
After they left, an angel told Joseph in a dream to get up and take the young child and his mother and flee to Egypt because Herod is about to search for the young child to kill him (Matthew 2:13). When the astrologers didn’t return to Herod, he sent his soldiers to Bethlehem and had all baby boys two years and under killed.
We are given the exact time of Jesus’ memorial by Gregoria calendar. This year it is March 25, 2021. Jesus was 33 and a half years old, in six months he would have been 34. Do the math.
Marlee Calcote, Victoria
